WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Westminster police say they arrested a woman on Tuesday after a search led officers to find multiple drugs and a handgun.
According to a release from the police department, officers conducted a traffic stop near Longcreek Highway and W. North Avenue, during which a K-9 unit was requested.
Upon searching the vehicle, police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, the aforementioned handgun and other articles of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies identified the suspect as Krystal Bernhardt. WPD says she is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, unlawful carry of a firearm, unlawful possession of prescription medication, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia along with other traffic violations.
