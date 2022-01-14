GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With a winter storm expected to bring snow and ice to the Upstate, there are bound to be people flocking to Waffle House if they lose power and want a hot meal.
"We're always open rain, sleet, or snow," said Area Manager Mike Barnes.
It's a southern staple and when the weather gets bad it's always there, except under extreme circumstances.
"Often time when your power is out, I can always depend on the Waffle House. And I like the idea that I can come, get a nice meal and then go home, kick my shoes off and take a nap if I have to," said Chancey Lindsey-Peake with a smile.
Over the years, Waffle House's have learned to master the art of opening during natural disasters and extreme weather.
The last time a Waffle House closed because of weather in the Upstate was Dec. 2018.
FEMA even using a so-called 'Waffle House Index' to determine how bad the weather has gotten.
"If we're on a full menu and we've had some bad weather or inclement weather then it's safe to get out and run about and do whatever you need to throughout the day or night. If we're on a limited menu then it's a little precarious in some places so be careful, but if we're on like a no-power menu then it kind of tends where more people will stay home," explained Barnes.
For this weekend it's going to be all hands on deck.
Getting extra inventory and even having some people dedicated to providing transportation to employees who need to get to the restaurant.
The expectation is a winter rush to Waffle House's on Sunday morning.
"The biggest concern is the safety and wellbeing of our staff and our customers," said Barnes.
Waffle House, like many other restaurants, is currently dealing with a staffing shortage.
Barnes says that some restaurants in the Upstate may not be open to dine-in throughout the entire weekend, but the plan is those places will still be offering food to-go through the winter weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.