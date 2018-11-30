NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) -A Boiling Springs teen will be headed to New York for an unique Christmas present: a surgery that will completely transform his life, according to Mount Sinai Hospital.
A spokesperson for the hospital said Isaac Hayes, 16, was born with a lymphatic malformation on his left cheek which has grown much larger over the years. The growth often causes him significant pain, and has been very difficult on him emotionally, according to the news release.
“He has been to several doctors who couldn’t find an effective treatment and told him it was inoperable, explaining to Isaac and his family there’s a likelihood of having facial nerve damage and that it’s not worth the risk,” the news release stated. “His mother has never accepted this and has continued to look for a solution.”
The mom’s research led her to Dr. Gregory at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
“He’s one of the few surgeons in the country who specializes in these procedures,” the news release states.
Isaac is scheduled to leave for New York on Dec. 15 and will undergo surgery on Dec. 18.
If he doesn’t get this operation, the mass will continue to grow and could potentially cause more serious issues later in life, the hospital said.
