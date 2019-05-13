GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - For some it's just a whisper, it means next to nothing but for others certain videos are enough to make their brain tingle. It's subtle, but undeniable.
"For the psychological sensations, its mostly a feeling of relaxation and comfort and helpfulness to fall asleep because the more relaxed you are the more sleepy you start feeling,” said Craig Richards with ASMR University. “For physical sensations, the main one is tingles in the brain so we've surveyed that and sure enough like 90% of people report these pleasurable brain tingles. They described it as light or sparkly so they're really not this strong, pulsing feeling in your head."
Richards works with a team of researchers who study what an autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR is.
Richards who once didn't believe in the power now says what causes the sensation is a wide-open canvas. Some videos are even created by accident.
Researchers said all it takes is soothing sounds or gentle movements.
"A lot of people report it from when they were young and the teacher knelt down next to them and helped them solve a math problem,” Richards said. “Its bizarre because it can also be stimulated through videos and this is the popularity of ASMR videos where individuals are kind of mimicking these positive personal attention moments."
The key is relaxation. It's blissful but also bizarre because the trigger can be anything.
"There is a huge variety, you'll see tapping, crinkling, soap cutting, slime poking, people pretending to be a clinician, people pretending to be a teacher, maybe even people pretending to be an alien,” he said.
At the end of the day all the videos have one thing in common. They are all calm or caring and provide personal attention, possibly teaching or demonstrating. It really got its start in 2009 but it was all an accident.
"There were ASMR videos and they just happened to be whispering in these videos and they were whispering because they were in a library,” Richards said. “Or they were whispering because their roommate was asleep and people were watching these videos because they found the whispering relaxing. And you can read the comments and just see people saying 'I just like to hear them whisper.'"
By 2010 the term was coined. It's steadily increasing in popularity but it’s not necessarily accepted by all or even recommended.
Caitlin McLear with Synergy Psych still recommends deep breathing exercises over any video.
"I do know not everyone can experience ASMR. Just like any other technique, some work better for people than others."
Other psychologists we spoke to still stick to other methods recommending other more mainstream de-stressing techniques.
Kim Moran prefers unwinding at the Asheville Salt Cave.
"When you come to the cave you get all kinds of benefits you get the salt air, you get the relaxation, you get the meditation,” Moran said. “With the sound healing, it’s pretty much an alternative medicine for me."
To her, the cave cures all. She puts her feel in the salt, breathes in the air and listens to the instruments.
Everyone has a different way they use to relax, but researchers said ASMR is in a category of its own.
"You run the risk of that one item may not be the best for you,” Richards said. “Sample a lot of ASMR videos and what I hear happening is people may not like the first five they try."
