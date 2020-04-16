(FOX Carolina) - President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force have outlined the phased approach they'd like the country to take to re-open entirely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
During the daily briefing from the White House on Thursday, leaders outlined the three-phase plan they believe will help re-open America, along with suggested state or regional criteria to follow. The White House says "These steps will help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives".
Here's a breakdown of the criteria for gating, along with the breakdown of the phases:
Criteria:
The proposed criteria from the White House asks states or regions to look at three categories before re-opening: symptoms, cases, and hospitals.
For symptoms, the White House wants states to see a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses, or ILI, reported within a 14-day period. This criterion also demands a downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases in a simliar 14-day timeframe. In short: states and regions need to see a decline in ILI and COVID-like cases reported within two weeks.
The second criterion involves actual cases. This one calls for either a decrease of documented cases in a 14-day period or a decrease in positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period. In other words, either there needs to be less documented cases within a two-week period, or the positive tests need to flatten out.
The third criterion involves hospitals. This requires a state or region's hospitals to treat all patients without crisis care and to have a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers. This would include emerging antibody testing within those workers.
Understanding the phases:
The phased plan proposed by the team offers guidelines for individuals, employers, and specific types of employers. Throughout all phases, individuals need to still practice good hygiene, listen to local and CDC guidance; and stay home if they feel sick. Employers should also follow local and state guidelines, including providing protective equipment, sanitation, and temperature checks as necessary. Employers are urged to prevent symptomatic workers to return to work until cleared by a medical provider and to form plans for workforce contact tracing should an employee test positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, the White House uses the term "vulnerable individuals" throughout the plan outlined online. Vulnerable people include the elderly, those living with serious underlying health conditions (like high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, and asthma), and those whose immune system is compromised. This includes cancer patients on chemotherapy or other patients with conditions that require therapy that compromises their immune system.
Phase One:
This phase requires states and regions to satisfy the initial gating criteria above.
The first phase for re-opening America asks vulnerable individuals to continue sheltering in place, and will need to isolate to prevent the spread of the virus. All individuals will still need to maximize physical distance and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. You should also try to minimize non-essential travel when necessary.
Employers will still need to encourage telework when possible and have employees return in phases. Common areas like break rooms should be closed, and non-essential travel should be reduced. It's also strongly recommended for employers to consider special accommodations for employees of a vulnerable population.
The first phase also mentions specific employers. Schools and youth activities that are closed now should remain closed. Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals still need to be prohibited. Large venues like sit-down dining, movie theaters, and places of worship could operate with strict physical distancing in place. Additionally, elective surgeries can resume as appropriate on an outpatient basis and gyms can re-open with physical distancing, but bars should remain closed.
Phase Two:
This phase requires states and regions to satisfy the initial gating criteria above a second time, and show no evidence of a rebound of the virus.
Under phase two, vulnerable individuals should still shelter in place, and household members who return to work will need to take precaution for members who may be vulnerable, including isolating. In public, phase two allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, but should still practice physical distancing. Under phase two, non-essential travel can then resume.
Employers should still encourage telework and keep common areas closed and offer accommodations for vulnerable employees.
Schools and youth activities can reopen in phase two, but visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited. Bars can re-open under this phase with diminished standing-room occupancy.
Phase Three:
The final phase requires states and regions to meet the gating criteria a third time, and again show no signs of a virus rebound.
Under phase three, vulnerable individuals can resume public interaction, but still practice physical distancing and minimize exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical unless precautions are taken. Low-risk populations should still think about spending little time in crowded environments.
Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites, and visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume. Visitors will still need to be diligent regarding hygiene.
Large venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols and gums can stay open with standard sanitation. Finally, bars can operate with increased standing room occupancy where applicable.
