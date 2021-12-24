We were in Anderson talking to kids about what they hope Santa will bring this year

Kids share what's on their Christmas list

Willow shares what's on her Christmas list.
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We asked kids at the Anderson Mall what they want for Christmas. And some of their answers might surprise you.
 
The mall was busy with people stocking up on those last-minute gifts to keep a smile on their child's face.
 
On the 12th day of Christmas last-minute shoppers see: 12 in line waiting, 11 cashiers clicking, 10 items scanning, nine shoppers shopping, eight children hoping, seven moms a-stressing, six apple products, five traffic back-ups, four parking spots, three more stops, two presents down, and it's another busy Christmas Eve.
 
Here's what some Anderson kids are hoping will be under the tree tomorrow.
 
"A car and a phone," Nyla said, among other things.
 
"I want iPad for Christmas. And, I think, I'd like a new bed for Christmas," said Laila Logan
 
Williow said, "I want the food, and I want the Elsa wand."
 
"A hang-glider, a Santa hat," Maddie Moore said
 
"American Girl holiday doll," Madison Schafer said, "Blonde hair with pink stripes."
 
"Airpods and a pet snake," Lincoln Moore said.
 
Logan says her favorite part of Christmas is when the family gets together to eat.
 
"People come over to have a cookout for Christmas," said Logan.
 
From the Elsa wands to the pythons, the lists go on and on. Happy Christmas to all. And, to all, a good night.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.