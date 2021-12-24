A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
What do Upstate kids want for Christmas?
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We asked kids at the Anderson Mall what they want for Christmas. And some of their answers might surprise you.
The mall was busy with people stocking up on those last-minute gifts to keep a smile on their child's face.
On the 12th day of Christmas last-minute shoppers see: 12 in line waiting, 11 cashiers clicking, 10 items scanning, nine shoppers shopping, eight children hoping, seven moms a-stressing, six apple products, five traffic back-ups, four parking spots, three more stops, two presents down, and it's another busy Christmas Eve.
Here's what some Anderson kids are hoping will be under the tree tomorrow.
"A car and a phone," Nyla said, among other things.
"I want iPad for Christmas. And, I think, I'd like a new bed for Christmas," said Laila Logan
Williow said, "I want the food, and I want the Elsa wand."
"A hang-glider, a Santa hat," Maddie Moore said
"American Girl holiday doll," Madison Schafer said, "Blonde hair with pink stripes."
"Airpods and a pet snake," Lincoln Moore said.
Logan says her favorite part of Christmas is when the family gets together to eat.
"People come over to have a cookout for Christmas," said Logan.
From the Elsa wands to the pythons, the lists go on and on. Happy Christmas to all. And, to all, a good night.
