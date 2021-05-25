GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Now is your chance to shape the future of Greenville's historic West End.
A new draft development plan will be unveiled tonight. After it's approved, the document will serve as a guide for any new development.
A team from the city, West End residents and employers have been developing the draft since March. Tonight's meeting will also be a feedback session for the public.
If you've been to the historic downtown neighborhood recently, then you've seen the many new construction projects. City leaders put together this group to make sure the neighborhood grows with its residents and employees in mind.
We walked the neighborhood to find out what people think and noticed a common concern.
"You kind of wonder what's going to happen. What building is that going to be? Is there going to be enough parking coming up soon?" said John Bateman, who works in the area.
Nearby, at the South Carolina Children's Theatre, the parking shortage is also a concern.
"That's our biggest problem right now, is parking," said executive director Debbie Bell. "But I am hoping that there'll be a wonderful new development across the street where Greenlink is."
Parking is an issue that's been discussed at the meetings leading up to this. Some possible solutions include adding more public parking along South Main Street and creating street parking on Pendleton Street.
