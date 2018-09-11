Experts from NOAA and the National Weather Service have put together a few points to help understand the forecast cone that we always see during tropical storms and hurricanes.
- In a storm, the cone represents the probably track of the CENTER of a tropical cyclone.
- The size of the cone is drawn so that about two-thirds of the time, the CENTER of the storm will remain in the cone.
- The cone does NOT take into account the size of the storm.
- A hurricane is not a point; impacts often occur well OUTSIDE of the cone.
- The cone is used to show the forecast up to five days out from the last recorded position of the storm.
For more information regarding hurricane safety, click here.
