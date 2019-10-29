SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said they are seeking warrants for a woman accused of vandalizing a man’s car, with human waste.
Police said they were called to the QT on West Main Street early Tuesday morning to meet with the victim.
Per an incident report, the victim told police the woman messaged him on Monday asking him to come over so they could hang out. Instead, the victim invited the woman to his place to stay the night.
The victim said the woman wanted to stay up “smoking weed” while he just wanted to sleep. So, the victim said he drove the woman back to her place.
That’s when things got weird.
According to the incident report, the woman then “proceeded to reach into her pants, defecate into her hand, and throw her feces into the vehicle. After throwing her feces into the vehicle she ran into her apartment.”
Police said they are trying to get warrants signed for the woman, charging her with vandalism and malicious damage to property.
The victim told police he didn’t know the woman’s full name and that they only communicated via Snapchat. Police, however, were able to get a potential identity.
