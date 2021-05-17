- Freeman Stoddard, Thomas Gore
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Snake experts say May is prime snake season. And if you're worried about running into one of these reptiles around your home, Clemson's Forestry and Wildlife Extension is offering some tips.
Clemson Forestry and Wildlife agent Parker Johnson says black snakes, copperheads, garter snakes, corn snakes, and rat snakes are common in our state. He says he's already getting tons of calls about them.
"They'll be out looking for the toads, frogs around the ponds, looking for lizards. And some species of snakes, they'll be looking for other species of snakes," Johnson said.
And he says if they're not looking for food, they're looking for somewhere warm to go. Johnson says it's not uncommon to find them underneath something in a junky yard. Troy Murphy catches critters in Greenville as a hobby.
"If you're yard is all full of junk and stuff and I know a lot of people—because they don't have room for it, so they pile it all in one spot. That's where that snake is going to be, most of the time. He's not going to be laying out in the open," Murphy said.
Murphy says keeping your yard clean helps. Johnson agrees.
"You do want to remove debris. They love hiding underneath that debris in the back yard," Johnson said.
Johnson also says don't try to pick up the snakes or kill them if you're not in immediate danger, because if they're sticking around, it's because they can get food and water and stay safe where they are. He says even if you think they're dead or a docile species, leave them alone. Eventually, they'll go away. And they're an important part of the ecosystem.
"It's nature's free pest control. Snakes will take care of plenty of rodents," Johnson said.
"It's no reason for it. All of God's animals; there's a reason for them," Murphy said, "I'll be glad to come get them."
Johnson says if you encounter a snake, step back away from it and out of it's eye sight. And don't bother it. You can call Clemson's extension to remove the snake.
