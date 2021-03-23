(FOX Carolina) – As the US reels from another deadly mass shooting, Ready.gov is offering some safety advice for Americans who may find themselves at the center of a mass attack. Ready.gov said the threat of attacks in crowded and public spaces is real and that people can protect themselves and others by taking these steps outlined below.
Anytime you are in public, the Ready campaign recommends you remain vigilant and remain on the lookout for signs of danger.
- Stay Alert. Always be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.
- If you see something, say something to local authorities. That includes suspicious packages, people behaving strangely, or someone using strange communications.
- Observe warning signs. Signs might include unusual or violent communications, expressed anger or intent to cause harm and substance abuse. These warning signs may increase over time.
- Have an exit plan. Identify exits and areas to hide wherever you go, including work, school and special events.
- Learn lifesaving skills. Take trainings such as You Are the Help Until Help Arrives and first aid to assist the wounded before help arrives.
- Practice wearing a mask when in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. You will not have time to put on a mask in an active shooter situation. Wearing one regularly will allow you to be prepared to hide safely with those who are not a part of your household. Masks should not be worn by children under two, those who have trouble breathing, and those who are unable to remove them on their own.
If you ever find yourself in the midst of a mass attack, Ready.gov recommends that you make one of three choices: run, hide, or fight.
Run to Safety
- Seek safety. Getting away from the attacker is the top priority.
- Leave your belongings behind and get away. If you are not wearing a mask, do not stop to put one on. It is more important to run to safety.
- Call 9-1-1 when you are safe and describe the attacker, location and weapons.
Cover and Hide
- If you can’t evacuate, cover and hide. Find a place to hide out of view of the attacker and if possible, put a solid barrier between yourself and the threat. If you are hiding with people who are not part of your household, wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet between yourself and others, if possible. Children under 2 years old, people who have trouble breathing, and people who cannot remove masks on their own should not wear them. Do not leave your hiding place to retrieve your mask.
- Lock and block doors, close blinds and turn off lights.
- Keep silent.
Defend, Disrupt, Fight
- Fight only as a last resort. When you can’t run or cover, attempt to disrupt the attack or disable the attacker.
- Be aggressive and commit to your actions.
- Recruit others to ambush the attacker with makeshift weapons like chairs, fire extinguishers, scissors, books, etc.
- Be prepared to cause severe or lethal injury to the attacker.
Help the Wounded
- Take care of yourself first and then, if you are able, help the wounded get to safety and provide immediate care. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and let the operator know if you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a mask before help arrives.
The Ready campaign also provided tips for what to do when law enforcement arrives:
- Remain calm and follow instructions.
- Keep hands visible and empty.
- Report to designated areas to provide information and get help.
- Follow law enforcement’s instructions and evacuate in the direction they tell you to. When possible, maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not a part of your household and wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. masks should not be worn by children under two years old, those who have trouble breathing, and those who are unable to remove them on their own.
- Once you are out of danger, continue taking steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, by washing your hands, maintaining six feet between yourself and persons who are not part of your family, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Lastly, be mindful of your health and mental health after the event. Consider talking to a professional counselor about the experience. You can also learn more about managing stress after a traumatic experience here.
(1) comment
Get a concealed weapons permit and carry a gun on you at all times to protect yourself and others if necessary because when seconds count the cops are only minutes away.
