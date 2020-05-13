GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Despite stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus keeping many people at home, buyers are are still looking and purchasing new places.
“When something nice comes up or desirable comes up, there still going very quickly right now,” Matt Nocks, realtor with Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby's International Realty said.
The for sale sign just went up outside Nocks’ newest listing, which sits a few blocks from downtown Greenville.
Nocks said the next step is generating interest by alerting agents and potential buyers, but buying a home looks a lot different right now.
“It’s different that we take a few more precautions that are in line with the CDC and also some common sense things,” Nocks said.
Instead of in-person open houses, Nocks said Facebook Live is his go-to.
“We’re setting a time and we’re hosting an open house through our phone,” Nocks said, “We’re just literally walking around talking and showing the home as we see it.”
In an effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, Nocks said in-person showings are also limited right now.
“You’re not seeing ten homes before making a decision,” Nocks said, “You’re now seeing four or five.”
Nocks said agents also taking extra precautions when showing potential buyers listings in-person.
“If it’s a vacant home, we usually don’t touch too many things and we usually let the agent open the doorknobs,” Nocks said, “Occupied homes are different. We’ll have them wear masks and we also wear masks and gloves. It’s a precaution for us and for the owner.”
In addition to taking those precautions, agents are also asking potential buyers if they’re healthy or experiencing any signs of coronavirus before scheduling showings.
