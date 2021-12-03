GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The holiday season is in full swing, and for the Greenville Humane Society that means it's part of the year when a lot of people are coming through the doors looking for that new member of the family.
Sara Steven and Douglas Kuykendall are two of many looking to bring home a fury friend this holiday season.
“I think this is kind of going to be our Christmas gift for each other, is to get a dog,” said Steven.
“Growing up we both had dogs and we've always wanted to have a dog and I think it'll be great to have a dog on our own,” she added.
Before coming to the Greenville Humane Society, the pair says they've done their research and budgeting to make sure they give their new dog a forever home.
“Big responsibility and we take it seriously,” said Kuykendall.
At the Humane Society you'll find about 100 to 200 dogs, puppies, kittens, and cats looking for a home at any given time.
And this time of the year can bring even more interest to their building.
Before you take a pet home, you fill out paperwork, can meet with a counselor, bond with your potential pet, and get all your questions answered.
“We're making sure we're spending our priority time on individuals who are very interested in adopting and providing them with the necessary needs and questions that they have,” said Greenville Humane Society CEO Rachel Delport.
There are also other factors to consider, including spending money to buy food, potentially unexpected medical costs, and those 2 a.m. bathroom walks for those with dogs.
“Just consider, how many hours am I at home? You know, do I need something that I can't pay as much attention to, do I have enough time to provide extra resources, provide extra training, take them running. Just make sure that you find something that fits with your personal lifestyle and what you're looking for in an animal because every single animal is different just like every single person is different,” explained Delport.
The Greenville Humane Society says people do sometimes bring back their pets to the shelter for a variety of reasons, but they will take them back and find them a new home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.