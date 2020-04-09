WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Walhalla’s Oktoberfest Committee is working to make sure the entire Walhalla High School graduating class is not forgotten this spring.
Flags honoring seniors will be hung from light poles throughout Walhalla, Tamassee-Salem, and West Union the week of April 20, organizers tell us. After graduation, those signs will come down and be given to the parents free of charge.
The Oktoberfest Committee said they worked with town businesses and the high school after a parent got the idea from Facebook.
“In this town, a lot of these kids, their only spotlight is walking across the stage,” said Brandon Laye, who said she got the idea of making banners from Facebook, and said that idea spread like wildfire through town.
“We felt like this is something we should do to help these seniors out with the situation,” said Stacy Jackson with the committee. “We thought this was a way to dedicate something to them and let them have their own spotlight.
Jackson said community donations made the banners possible.
