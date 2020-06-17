COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Election Commission wants to make sure voters understand the rules for voting in the Primary Runoffs coming on Tuesday, June 23.
The SCEC says people who voted on June 9 must vote in the same party’s runoff. However, people who did note vote in the primary may vote in either party’s runoff.
In most cases, polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due to emergencies. The SCEC advises voters to always check their polling place at scVOTES.org before going to vote.
Below is a list of Upstate runoff races by county and
Greenville
- State House of Reps District 35 (Rep)
- County Council District 21 (Rep)
Pickens
- State House of Reps District 3 (Rep)
- State House of Reps District 5 (Rep)
Spartanburg
- State House of Reps District 35 (Rep)
- County Council District 1 (Dem)
- County Council District 4 (Rep)
Union
- Sheriff (Dem)
