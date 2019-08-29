CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - IT'S GAME DAY IN CLEMSON!
If you are in the area, you have probably noticed a lot of activity on their campus all week.
ESPN is setting up for their shows and the school is implementing some new security measures ahead of Thursday's game.
They are making improvements to the process to get into the stadium and how they can communicate during emergencies.
Jeff Kallin, Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Strategic Initiatives, says "we are actually going to be able to give our fans the most up-to-date it relates to safety as it relates to things that are going also"
The athletics department says one of the big changes is the new metal detectors that are now at every gate.
Kallin says, "best is the standard. One of those standards is security."
CLEMSON FANS! Y’all ready for Thursday?! These new video boards are up & so are new metal detectors!! @ 4 & 5, I’ll walk you through the security changes that you need to be aware of before the game! #GameWeek @ClemsonUniv @ClemsonTigers @ClemsonFB @foxcarolinanews 🏈 pic.twitter.com/BCjppgY287— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) August 27, 2019
They were apart of a pilot program last year, but now they are here to stay.
Of course with last season's championship win their fan base is growing and they sold nearly 60,000 season tickets and they expect a great crowd.
Kallin says it's "really remarkable it is a testament to the Clemson fans. He says they are "expecting a really good crowd" and he hopes that "people come in come early, be loud, show that atmosphere that makes Clemson in the best place in the country to see football game."
They will be opening the gates 30 minutes earlier so they are encouraging folks to come over from tailgating a little earlier to make it through the lines. You have 2 and a half hours before first kick to get in your seats. With about 20,000 students and those 60,000 season ticket holders, you'll want to make your way to Memorial Stadium as early as possible.
Kallin believes, "safety and security of our fans is our highest priority and I think that something that we can’t ever lose sight of. The football is great, the camaraderie is great and the family atmosphere is tremendous but at the end of the day ... and at the beginning of the day we need to make sure that it’s a safe place for our fans our families and kids."
There are also new video boards that are facing outside the stadium as well.
School officials say these two big changes along with existing security policies are similar to how major arenas keep their fans safe as well.
Kallin says, "across the country right now every NFL venue, every NBA venue and MLB even to the English Premier league, NHL any of those venues or require you to do a similar process and so I think that’s really important for us to feel and understand that there if they’re safe when they enter Memorial stadium."
The clear bag policy is still in place as well, but they say that you won't have to empty your pockets for the most part so it should be smooth sailing through the lines.
Clear Bag Policy includes:
Clemson University, working with law enforcement officials, will implement a Clear Bag Policy at Memorial Stadium for the 2016 football season. While we encourage fans to not bring any type of bags, but outlined below is what will be permissible to carry into the stadium should a bag be necessary:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official Clemson Tigers logo clear plastic tote bags are available at local retail stores), or
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
• Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium.
• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.
• All season ticket holders will receive one approved clear plastic tote per account.
• Fans will still be able to continue their normal tailgating activity on campus.
• Patrons will still be able to carry other items into the stadium such as binoculars, cameras, and smart phones, but their carrying cases will NOT be allowed.
• Stadium cushions and seatbacks are still permitted. Seatbacks and cushions with arms or any pockets will not be permitted.
CLEAR BAG POLICY!— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) August 29, 2019
CHECK THIS BEFORE YOU MAKE IT TO THE GATE! #Clemson #clemsontigers #ClemsonVsGaTech pic.twitter.com/TGB31Qpzr7
