GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whataburger is looking to open their first store in the Carolinas in the Upstate, according to commercial real estate firm Collett Greenville.
The real estate firm said in an Instagram post, Whataburger is currently looking for sites to start building. They are searching for the following criteria:
- Location: Primary retail/restaurant corridors in the Upstate of SC
- Size: 1 – 1.5 acres
- Access: At least two points of ingress/egress
- Preference is to purchase
Anyone with suggestions on a site in the Upstate that meets their criteria is asked to email Brayden Wynn at bwynn@collettre.com or Bill Runge at wrunge@collettre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.