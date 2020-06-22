GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville City Council has unanimously voted to form a Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety, on Monday, June 22.
The panel will have nine members, seven of which will be appointed by the 7 seven members of the council, the remaining two will be the current Chair and Vice-Chair of the current “Public Safety Citizen Review Board”, which was formed in 2005.
The Greenville City Mayor will establish the chairperson for the panel.
The panel will be in charge of reviewing the Greenville Police Department's policies on use of force, training, deescalation tactics, body cameras, and K-9's.
It will also develop recommendations to improve the hiring of minority candidates.
WHAT'S NEXT:
The Greenville City Council will appoint the new members within the next 30 days, now that the resolution is passed.
The council's current goal is to have the council formed within 60 days.
Meetings will comply with South Carolina Freedom Of Information Act, including holding required open meetings.
