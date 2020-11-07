WASHINGTON (AP) — Saturday's election verdict isn't the last step in selecting an American president.
Under a system that's been tweaked over two centuries, there is still a weekslong timeline during which the 538-member Electoral College picks the president.
When American citizens vote for a presidential candidate, they really are voting for electors in their state.
Typically, those electors are committed to support the voters' candidate of choice.
The number of electors is equal to the number of electoral votes held by each state.
