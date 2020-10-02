GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- A local car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit this year. Whatta Wash South 14 announced that it will host a haunted car wash on select dates in October.
The haunted car wash will cost $25 and a portion of each purchase will be donated to the Health Car Heroes Fund.
According to Whatta Wash, the event will feature creepy clowns, fogs and spooky lighting. Drivers will be greeted by various animatronics, decorations, ghosts and all sorts of scary creatures as they drive through a foggy tunnel while also receiving a car wash.
With all the events being cancelled due to COVID-19, Whatta Wash says that the haunted car wash is the perfect way to get into the Halloween Spirit without while still practicing social distancing.
The event will be held on various dates this month from 6:00pm to 11:00pm. The full list of dates includes:
- October 16-17
- October 23-24
- October 30-31
The haunted car wash will only be held at Whatta Wash's South 14 location at 2788 South Highway 14 Greer, SC 29650
