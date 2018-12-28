Woodfin, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the North Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Woodfin Police Department cruiser.
Troopers say the accident, which happened shortly after 6:35 a.m., when officer Christopher Morrow was on his way to work.
Troopers tell us Morrow drove up on a single car collision involving a Ford Escape that was in the travel lane of I-40 east.
Troopers say before Morrow could exit his vehicle, he was struck from behind by a tractor trailer driven by 51-year-old Clarence Powell of North Augusta.
Officer Morrow was transported to Haywood Regional Hospital with minor injuries, while Powell, who received no injuries, was charged with failure to reduce speed.
The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to Mission Hospital with unknown injuries and investigators are working to identify that driver.
