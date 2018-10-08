Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving an 18 wheeler near Laurens Road and Interstate 85.
Our crew on the scene says the truck flipped on it's side blocking the on ramp to I-85 northbound, but traffic on Laurens Road was unaffected.
Right now we don't have word on any injuries.
We'll update when we have more available.
