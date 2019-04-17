Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler near the Gateway Project.
According to troopers, the tractor trailer crashed around 2:21 a.m. The accident happened on the northbound side of Interstate 85 near the 51 mile marker.
At this time a cause of the crash has not been announced. Highway patrol says that EMS was called to the scene, but we haven't been told if this was just a precaution or if injuries were actually involved.
Right now crews are working to clear the scene and traffic appears to be moving past the accident.
We have a crew on scene, and we'll update as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.