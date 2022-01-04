Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's something we've been talking about for months, and it's still a major issue going into 2022 as businesses across the Upstate continue struggling to find workers.
"It's been a battle for all of us small businesses," Tunckie LeCroy said.
For small business owners like Tunckie LeCroy, it's been a struggle finding enough workers to stay afloat.
"People are just going to have to get back to work. That's the bottom line," LeCroy said, "We're going to have to get back on track. If not, we're not going to have an economy to get back to."
LeCroy owns Coyote Coffee, which has three locations in the Upstate. She said they've had to reduce hours, raise prices, and close shop on days they'd normally be open.
"Not being able to hire for the rate we were hiring at has also changed our pricing because we've had to up our rates in pay," LeCroy said, "Plus, we've lost good workers to the bigger companies that can scoop those people up. It's really affected us all the way around in every aspect."
Economists say she's not alone.
"The leisure and hospitality sector were the hardest hit during the pandemic. They lost about half their jobs, so they have a longer hill to climb to get back to pre-pandemic levels," Erica Von Nessen, a research economist with Department of Employment and Workforce, said, "I'd also say retail has been struggling as well because a lot of those workers have moved on to other opportunities when stores closed and had different hours."
Von Nessen said the hospitality industry has been hit hard with many businesses dealing with staffing shortages following the pandemic.
According to the DEW, the unemployment rate is only about 1% higher now than it was in February 2020, but retail and restaurants are still struggling to attract workers.
So, what's is going to take to combat the labor shortage?
"A lot of people are motivated from higher wages, and we have seen that, but businesses are going to have to be more flexible. Workers really have more bargaining power right now. People who are looking for work can demand things that maybe they couldn't in the past. Flexibility in hours is something a lot of individuals are looking for that businesses may or may not be able to accommodate," Von Nessen said.
