MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Mayor Will Haynie of Mount Pleasant called in someone with some major experience handling drive-thru lines to help steer the line at the city’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic: a Chick-Fil-A manager!
Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ— Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021
Haynie told FOX & Friends on Wednesday that when the lines got backed up last week due to a computer glitch, he called in Jerry Walkowiak, the manager of a Chick-Fil-A in town to help provide a “retail mindset” and speed up the process.
With Walkowiak’s help, Haynie said officials got the drive-thru line at the vaccine clinic down from an hour to just 15 minutes, ensuring that all of the more than 1,000 who signed up to get shots that day were vaccinated.
Haynie tweeted a video of Walkowiak in action, saying “When you need help, call the pros.”
MORE NEWS - DHEC: Don't fall for COVID vaccine scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.