Motorists navigate an ice and snow-covered road in Mason City, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The main message from troopers and all first responders is to stay off the roads ahead of and during winter weather. 

However, some operations and companies do not have the option to stop in their tracks. 

If you must face the roads over the holiday weekend, be aware black ice will be a major issue. 

What is more dangerous on the roads? Sleet or Freezing Ice? 

The answer is freezing rain, according to first responders and troopers. 

Trooper Joe Hovis says any type of build up is extremely dangerous." 

Easley Fire Chief Matthew Littleton said, "Freezing would be worse. It's rain that freezes upon contact with the surface. Sleet is crunchy and provides "some" traction. For either event, stay off the roads!!" 

If you hit ice, the best thing to do is pump your brakes, do not slam on them. 

It's a good idea to slow down on bridges especially. 

