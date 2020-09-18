Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, a local organization in Greenville and members of the community came together at the Greenville Convention Center to show their everlasting support for law enforcement officers.
LEAD (Law Enforcement Appreciation Day) Greenville is a local non-profit organization and was created to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement in the name of gratitude.
Today, that community gathered and invited all officers from Greenville, Greer, Travelers Rest, Mauldin, Fountain Inn, Simpsonville and the Highway Patrol to attend their breakfast drive-thru event and take part in prize giveaways.
In 2014, after seeing an inordinate amount of officers at Tommy’s Ham House waiting for breakfast, Seabrook Marchant and a friend decided to buy the officers their meals as a token of their appreciation. This was a catalyst for the LEAD event, expanding every year since then as Seabrook has sought out more sponsors to continue the annual tradition.
Over the years, the event went from Tommy's Ham House in Greenville, to the Westin Poinsett in downtown Greenville. This year, COVID-19 forced a change of venue.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the men and women who so fearlessly serve and protect our community, and are excited to host this event in honor of our local law enforcement officers,” Marchant remarked.
For this year's event, there will be several stations to hand out valor bags filled with gifts for officers including t-shirts, breakfast and coffee. In addition, giveaway prizes from daily drawings leading up to the event will be distributed to winning officers. Some of those prizes include TVs, airpods, and tablets.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis expressed his appreciation for the event, “I am so grateful and humbled to have an organization like LEAD in our community. Through their various efforts, LEAD has provided much needed and continued law enforcement support throughout the years and their efforts have undoubtedly boosted morale within the ranks at our wonderful agency. LEAD Greenville sets the standard for recognizing the unwavering service of area law enforcement and I am forever thankful for their service and all of their supporters.”
But law enforcement officers weren't the only ones being thanked today.
LEAD Greenville organizer and founder Seabrook Marchant was honored by the Governor and presented by State Senator Ross Turner and State Representative Bruce Bannister with the highest civilian honor in the State of South Carolina, the Order of the Palmetto.
Senator Turner said Marchant received the award, "not just for what he's done in the last six years for this law enforcement breakfast. You know, he was law enforcement positive, before that was cool to be. But it's everything he's done across his life and what he's contributed, not just to Greenville, but the State of South Carolina."
"These men and women need some appreciation, and I think it's the least we can do based on what they have to go through everyday. They're not in it for the money, and they put their lives on the line in danger, and don't know if they're going to come home at night. So I think it's incumbent on us to show them as much appreciation as we can. And they appreciate it, they really do," Marchant said.
When asked about the honor of the Order of the Palmetto being bestowed upon him, Marchant said, "I was very gratified, very surprised. But really, the award needs to be shared by many people. All the people on the committee, all the people in law enforcement that really help us plan and help us pull this event off. So it's not just me, it's all of them too."
Before leaving Marchant had one more message of support heading into the weekend, "Go Tigers".
