COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Mark Anthony Brewing, the company responsible for the production of White Claw Hard Seltzer, announced today in a release that it plans to build a state of the art brewery and production facility in Richland County.
According to the release, the company's $400 million investment will create 300 new jobs and is one of the largest economic investments in the history of Richland County. It will also be one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in over 25 years.
The facility will be located in Columbia's Pineview Industrial Park and in addition to White Claw, will also produce Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mike's Harder Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails.
The release says that the new facility is being built in order to consumer demands in the U.S. Construction on the facility will begin almost immediately, according to the release, and it is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2021.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster shared his thoughts on the announcement.
“South Carolina is home to a number of world-class, well-known brands, and it’s great to see another one choose to locate in the Palmetto State. We celebrate Mark Anthony Brewing’s decision to invest $400 million in Richland County with its new brewery and production facility. Their commitment to the community and state will be felt for decades to come.”
Those interested in employment at the facility can click here.
