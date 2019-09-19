GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – According to the SC Highway Patrol website, injuries were reported Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into the side of a tractor trailer on White Horse Road near I-85.
The crash happened in front of the Spinx gas station near the I-85 interchange around 2:30 p.m.
The roadway was blocked while crews worked to tow away the wrecked vehicles.
By 3:20 p.m. all lanes were back open.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Coroner releases name of Greenville man killed in fiery tractor trailer crash on I-85 in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.