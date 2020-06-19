WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is moving ahead with a second, lower-key "Salute to America" celebration on July Fourth, despite concerns from some lawmakers about the crowds the event could generate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington has held an Independence Day celebration for decades, featuring a parade along Constitution Avenue, a concert on the Capitol lawn with music by the National Symphony Orchestra and fireworks beginning at dusk near the Washington Monument.
After dramatic changes last year, the White House said that this year the president and first lady Melania Trump will host this year's event from the White House's South Lawn and the Ellipse.
