WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan. They're trimming the social services and climate change programs and they're reconsidering new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for the package. The ideas include shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates while adding a new tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans. Biden acknowledges the challenge he still faces in wrangling the sharply divergent factions within the Democratic party to agree to the final contours of the bill.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.