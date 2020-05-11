RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) On April 9, North Carolina Governor Cooper requested federal assistance for the state after storms blew through eighteen counties in February - leaving a path of destruction.
Tuesday, the state announced that the White House and FEMA granted Cooper's request for a federal disaster declaration.
“These strong storms caused damage in North Carolina, and this disaster declaration will help local communities that are recovering and making repairs,” said Governor Cooper.
Storms moved through the state on February 6 - downing trees, flooding neighborhoods and leaving thousands without power. According to officials, preliminary damage assessments from the affected counties totaled about $15.9 million. More than 300 roads were closed or impassible, and one person died in a weather-related car crash.
The following counties, along with some non-profits are eligible for reimbursement through FEMA's Public Assistance program for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities:
- Alexander
- Ashe
- Cherokee
- Cleveland
- Graham
- Madison
- Mitchell
- Pender
- Perquimans
- Polk
- Randolph
- Rutherford
- Stanly
- Stokes
- Swain
- Wayne
- Yadkin
- Yancey
The federal disaster declaration also provides Hazard Mitigation assistance in the affected areas.
MORE NEWS:
SC governor expected to make announcement about salons, gyms Monday afternoon
NWS confirms another tornado touched down in Greenville County in April
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.