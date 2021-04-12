WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with state-by-state breakdowns showing the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. The state summaries were obtained by The Associated Press and paint a bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed. The reports show there are 7,300 miles of Michigan highway in poor condition. Damaged streets in North Carolina impose an average yearly cost of $500 on motorists. Iowa has 4,571 bridges needing repair. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Monday with lawmakers and can use the reports to show his plan would help their constituents.
White House grades states' infrastructure as it pushes bill
