GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vice President Kamala Harris will make her way to Greenville and Atlanta on Monday, June 14.
According to a White House representative, this visit down south is as part of her month-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
This all comes during what President Biden is calling the month of action as he tries to get at least 70 percent of American adults to have at least one vaccination by July 4.
Details on the visit have not been released at this time.
Stay tuned as work to keep you update on Harris' visit.
