BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has resigned. Kim Potter resigned on Tuesday, two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The Brooklyn Center police chief said he believes Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun Sunday when she was going for her Taser. Potter can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!” Activists say Wright was racially profiled. His death has sparked two days of clashes between police and protesters.
White Minnesota cop who fatally shot Black motorist resigns
