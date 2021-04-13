APTOPIX Police Shooting Minnesota

A demonstrator heckles authorities who advanced into a gas station after issuing orders for crowds to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has resigned. Kim Potter resigned on Tuesday, two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The Brooklyn Center police chief said he believes Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun Sunday when she was going for her Taser. Potter can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!” Activists say Wright was racially profiled. His death has sparked two days of clashes between police and protesters.

