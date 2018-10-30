FILE - This file June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. The Boston gangster has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons online inmate log lists the 89-year-old Bulger as an inmate in Oklahoma City but not when he arrived there. (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)