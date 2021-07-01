When Bill Cosby went to prison nearly three years ago, it was the most stunning development yet of the year-old #MeToo movement. Advocates and survivors of sexual assault hoped it would usher in an era of accountability. In many ways, it did — some victims have been emboldened to seek justice. But now that Cosby is out of prison, his conviction overturned, some worry the case will have a chilling effect on survivors. Calls to some sexual assault hotlines are up as victims try to process why Cosby was freed. Pennsylvania's highest court ruled Cosby shouldn't have been on trial because a previous prosecutor had promised not to charge him.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.