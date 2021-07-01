FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, Tarana Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, stands for a portrait in her home in Baltimore. For Burke, her first reaction to the Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Pennsylvania court decision on Bill Cosby's release was ”shock, definitely shock.” “And as the shock settled in and I started seeing some of the (social media) commentary coming in … we, folks who do this work across the field, started huddling together to talk about what our response would be,” Burke said in an interview. “It was just real concern for survivors. We’re going to have a hard time sleeping.” (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)