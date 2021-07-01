Bill Cosby MeToo

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, Tarana Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, stands for a portrait in her home in Baltimore. For Burke, her first reaction to the Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Pennsylvania court decision on Bill Cosby's release was ”shock, definitely shock.” “And as the shock settled in and I started seeing some of the (social media) commentary coming in … we, folks who do this work across the field, started huddling together to talk about what our response would be,” Burke said in an interview. “It was just real concern for survivors. We’re going to have a hard time sleeping.” (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)

When Bill Cosby went to prison nearly three years ago, it was the most stunning development yet of the year-old #MeToo movement. Advocates and survivors of sexual assault hoped it would usher in an era of accountability. In many ways, it did — some victims have been emboldened to seek justice. But now that Cosby is out of prison, his conviction overturned, some worry the case will have a chilling effect on survivors. Calls to some sexual assault hotlines are up as victims try to process why Cosby was freed. Pennsylvania's highest court ruled Cosby shouldn't have been on trial because a previous prosecutor had promised not to charge him.

