TOCCOA, GA (FOX CAROLINA) - A man accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another on Whitman Street in Toccoa, GA has turned himself in, according to the Toccoa Police Department.
The suspect was been identified by police as 32-year-old Brodrique Simone Dixon of Toccoa. Dixon is now in custody at the Stephens County jail, according to the department.
Officers said that the incident happened Sunday and may have stemmed from a bet on a basketball game.
Police said they were able to perform CPR on one man who later died at Stephens County Hospital. The man was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Tukes, according to a release from Toccoa Police.
The second victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and was later released.
