Raymond Lister says the extra travel time is more expensive.
"With the gas prices the way they are now, it makes it more difficult," Lister said, "but for the ones that...have no means to get there, it may as well be 100 miles away."
The actual distance to the next, nearest grocery store is 15 miles. That's the Food Lion, in Newberry.
"I was here nearly every day," said Lister, "My wife sits with her mother. And she cooks for our family and their family."
Lister says frequent shoppers, especially those a little older, are hurting.
"The people that were here the last day that I was in here before they closed; they were hurt. Some of the elderly people that were in there were talking to some of the employees—were actually in tears," Lister said.
There was a town council meeting Monday night. The room was packed. Lister attended. There were some solutions proposed; such as food bank donations, home delivery for seniors, and shuttle buses to the nearest grocery stores on Fridays.
Joe's Market is one of the few places in town where residents can get groceries. It has been around since 1954. The owner, Michael Dillard, says he's already seeing the impacts.
"Last week, we just about doubled what we normally do," Dillard said.
Dillard says they're doing the best they can to be a buffer until the next, full store opens.
"We have a meat market. We have groceries. We have produce. We have all the basic stuff, but just not as big of a variety as a full, big grocery store would have," said Dillard.
Lister says he'll have to put up with the inconveniences as he hopes for a new grocery store soon.
No word on why the Piggly Wiggly is closing.
The council says there is a plan to improve the property and bring in another tenant. No projected date of completion, but the owner of Piggly Wiggly says the town will be pleased with what's replacing it.
