SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Whitney Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along California Avenue on Saturday night.
Officials said the homeowners called 911 when the fire began. crews responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. and found a significant fire at the scene. According to officials, they put the fire out, but the home was pretty much a total loss.
Two people in the house were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown. Officials said the fire started due to some kind of cooking accident.
