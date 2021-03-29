BEIJING (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak of the coronavirus is “extremely unlikely.” A draft copy was obtained Monday by The Associated Press. The findings offer little new insight into how the virus first emerged and leave many questions unanswered, though that was as expected. But the report does provide more detail on the reasoning behind the researchers’ conclusions. The report is expected to be made public Tuesday. It is being closely watched since discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics.
WHO report: COVID first jumped into humans from animals
Covid did jump from an animal into a human, it's called a bat from China into a human! THEY should pay reparations............
