SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The World Health Organization is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies into North Korea, a possible sign the North is easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help. WHO said it has started the shipment of essential COVID-19 medical supplies through the Chinese port of Dalian for “strategic stockpiling and further dispatch” to North Korea. It didn't give details about what the medical supplies were or whether any had yet reached North Korea. The country still claims to have a perfect record of fighting the virus and has reported no COVID-19 cases. It recently turned down some Sinovac vaccines offered via a U.N.-backed immunization program.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
