FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2020, file photo, staff of the Pyongyang Department Store No. 1 disinfect the store to help curb the spread of the coronavirus before it opens in Pyongyang, North Korea. The World Health Organization says it has started a process of sending COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea through the Chinese port of Dalian, a possible sign that the North is easing one of the world’s toughest pandemic border closures to receive outside help.(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)