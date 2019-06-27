NAVARRE BEACH, FL (FOX Carolina) - A huge hammerhead shark was spotted extremely close to a Florida beach.
The Navarre Beach Fire Rescue posted images of the shark’s fins peeking from the waves near the shore on Facebook.
Firefighters said the hammerhead shark was about 13 feet long.
Per FOX 13, Navarre is located in the Florida Panhandle, about 22 miles east of Pensacola.
(0) comments
