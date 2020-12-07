GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Love connections happen quite often in the most inconvenient of ways. And this is no different for Ryan Lindler and Leahamarie Fiddie.
A buzz got started from a Facebook post of Fiddie asking users to help her find the guy who made such the impression on her, which she admitted “Yeah, which is crazy because I didn’t expect it to get approved.”
Picture it: the two were in Whole Foods Market on Woodruff Road a couple of months ago, had never met each other, grocery shopping and he sees her — instantly drawn to her beauty.
“Yeah, I actually went in there to get a protein drink and then I saw her, she had a mask on. I thought she had nice eyes so i just went for it,” said Lindler.
A flattering gesture for Liddie, but she declined the coffee date, and she had a boyfriend. “He walked up to me and he looked really intense, I thought he wanted to fight me or something; which is a weird initial reaction," she said.
After some time she started to think back on that day at Whole Foods, an opportunity that seemed to be more appetizing for a newly single bachelorette.
Fiddie posted in an upstate Facebook group asking if anyone knew who he was and to let him know she was, in fact, interested in the date.
Many people started tagging a guy named Ryan on Facebook thinking he was the suspected mystery’ man but that wasn’t the case.
However, word of mouth began to travel pretty fast because the correct Ryan was found.
“Neither one of us planned it, it just happened,” said Lindler.
“For him, he doesn’t even have social media so when I was first texting him I had to convince him that I wasn’t prancing him or some crazy ex-girlfriend trying to ruin his life,” said Fiddie.
And there’s a twist: the person she was dating is one of Ryan's co-workers!
But the connection made between the two grocery shoppers was is one that seems to happen only on television.
“I think this probably takes the cake for me personally because everyone keeps commenting on the Facebook post and saying it’s like a Hallmark movie it does kind of feel like that, unreal,” she said.
They’ve since gone on multiple dates, and even did a photo shoot.
Although this has not been a normal year, it’s still something these two can celebrate, even with strangers.
“2020 has been a challenging year. Something so positive has come out of this, not only for us but for the community. I love it, it’s like you made a bunch of friends. Who doesn’t want to be cheered on hopes for the best,” Fiddie said.
