GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The first nine weeks of school are almost up for students in the Upstate and for most class are not yet back to normal.
Out of the 23 Upstate school districts, nine are back in class full time, nine have some grades back full time and five are still running on a hybrid schedule across all grades.
Here's the breakdown.
Full in-person classes
Abbeville
Students in the Abbeville School District have had the option to go back to school since day one, but students originally enrolled in the virtual academy will have the option to switch to traditional learning on Oct. 20. The district will send out a survey asking the remaining virtual students if they wish to transfer to in-person for the spring shortly after that.
Anderson 1
Anderson 1 has offered students the option of full in-person learning since the beginning of the school year, but now they are beginning to relax some of their safety procedures. Students can now use playgrounds and shared equipment in PE classes.
Anderson 2
Anderson 2 started the school year off with a full in-person option for students and is continuing to do so.
Anderson 4
Students in Anderson District 4 have been attending in-person classes five days a week since school started on Sept. 8.
Anderson 5
Anderson District 5 has had a full in-person option since the school year started.
Greenwood 50
Officials with Greenwood 50 gave students the option of in-person traditional learning at the start of the school year.
Laurens 56
Students in Laurens 56 have been back in class full time since the start of the school year.
Oconee
Students in Oconee County schools started the school year off with a full in-person option. The district had to shutdown Seneca Middle School for two weeks in September because of COVID-19 cases, but has since reopened.
Spartanburg 6
Students in Spartanburg 6 started the school year on a hybrid attendance plan, but district officials took a phased in approach to bringing students back full time by grade level.
Partially back full time
Anderson 3
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are in person five days a week, while high school students are still on a hybrid schedule.
Cherokee
Elementary school students, which is kindergarten through fifth grade in Cherokee County, are in person five days a week. Older students are on a hybrid schedule.
Greenville
Greenville County Schools are beginning a phased in approach to bring students in Pre-K through fifth grade back to class full time. The first week when all elementary students will be in person is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Laurens 55
Laurens 55 initially started the school year completely virtual, but now has students in Pre-K through first grade returning to full time in-person learning by Oct. 12.
Pickens
Officials with the School District of Pickens County are releasing attendance plans every six weeks. The current plan has students in Pre-K through second grade in-person full time, but students in third through fifth grade are in class five out of the six weeks. Meanwhile, students in sixth grade and up are in person four out of the current six weeks.
Spartanburg 2
Spartanburg District 2 is planning on having elementary school students in class five days a week and students in grade six and up on a hybrid schedule through Oct. 17.
Spartanburg 3
Elementary school students are back in class five days a week. Students in sixth through 12th grades are follow a hybrid attendance plan.
Spartanburg 4
Currently, students in Pre-K and kindergarten are in class full time, but the district is planning on bringing in first through fifth graders back on Oct. 19th.
Spartanburg 5
Older students in Spartanburg District 5 are following a hybrid schedule, while students in Pre-K through fourth grade are back full time.
Hybrid
Greenwood 51
The school district is following the A/B hybrid schedule students started the year with.
Greenwood 52
Students in Greenwood School District 52 are following a hybrid schedule of in-person learning and eLearning.
Spartanburg 1
Spartanburg District 1 students are continuing to following a hybrid schedule.
Spartanburg 7
Students in Spartanburg 7 on a hybrid schedule until further notice.
Union
Students in Union County are following a hybrid attendance plan, with elementary school students attending in-person four times a week.
