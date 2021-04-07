GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- In a statewide media briefing Wednesday, Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director DHEC, said she has heard that many people want to wait for the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, but she is encouraging people not to wait. The main reason is that brand of vaccine is still in short supply across South Carolina.
Traxler explained that, so far this week, DHEC had only received 7,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine, but more than 40,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Meaning there is a much greater chance of getting an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
"The best shot for you is the shot you can get in your arm the soonest," said Traxler.
She also encouraged people who are getting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to make sure they show up to get their second dose. Those vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.
Pfizer vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in South Carolina, while Janssen and Moderna are currently available to those 18 and older.
For more information regarding vaccines or to make an appointment visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/.
