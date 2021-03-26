"Her being premature and my son being in pre-school, we just want to protect them the best that we can," Kennedy said.
Kennedy is set to receive dose number two of the Pfizer vaccine on April first. And she says the excuses she's heard on why not to do so don't make sense.
"Honestly, it drives me crazy that people don't even get the flu vaccine. So, when I see that people are going out and they're getting their first COVID, but then, they're either intimidated by the second one or—I mean, some people are lazy and not getting the second one; it's really disturbing to me, because you're not protecting your loved ones. You're not protecting our children, and our grandparents, and the medically fragile," said Kennedy.
The Moderna and Pfizer trials both say one dose drops you down to a lesser percentage efficacy at protecting against COVID-19. For Pfizer, it ranges between 30 to 80 percent. For Moderna, it's between roughly 40 to 80 percent. Basically, they provoke a weak immune response when given as just one dose; keeping in mind the data still isn't clear cut.
Nikki Kandel, of Greenville, says she's already gotten both doses.
"From what I've learned is that the first one is really just to prime your immune system. And it gives you some anti-bodies, but not all that you need to fully protect yourself and protect others," said Kandel.
Kandel works in the medical field and knows how important it is to take both doses.
"I work in labor and delivery hospital. So, I'm around pregnant moms and babies who usually have a little bit lower immune system. So, I wanted to protect them,' Kandel said.
With the second dose, that protection jumps to 94.1 percent for the Moderna and 95 percent for the Pfizer vaccine. And you still have to wait two weeks afterward before you can say you're fully immune, which Kennedy says is the right thing for her to do to protect her family.
"I don't think that COVID's going away unless some of us start stepping up and getting the vaccine," Kennedy said.
If you miss your second shot, the CDC says you can still get your second dose up to six weeks after the first.
And if you'd rather get one shot, check to see if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available in your area.
