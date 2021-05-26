GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been less than ten days since the extended deadline to file your taxes has passed, but there are people we've spoken to who filed their taxes months ago who still are waiting for those refunds.
Noel Crawford is one of those still waiting after filing her taxes in the beginning of February.
That money, she says, is needed by her family.
"We rent and one job is not able to cover everything right now so it's really affecting our ability to pay our rent on time," said Crawford.
It's the first time she says she's had to wait this long to get her refund, but she is not alone in waiting this year.
We spoke with a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at Montgomery & Company, CPAs to find out why the IRS is backed up.
One of the reasons, they tell us, is because of the backlog the IRS is facing after closing due to the pandemic.
"In addition to that, you've got the stimulus payments and the fact that people aren't getting notified and they're forgetting about the stimulus payments," explained Joe Montgomery, Managing Partner at Montgomery & Company, CPAs.
So what can you do after you file your taxes?
We asked Montgomery, he tells us there is a phone number you can call and a tool on the IRS website that can help you track your refund.
But in the end you'll just have to wait.
"It's not going to tell you much. It might tell you okay we're in the middle of processing it but does that mean? You're going to get a refund in a week, two weeks, four weeks, six weeks? Who knows," Montgomery said about the IRS website tracking tool.
Crawford says she just wishes she could get some answers about her refund.
"It's the waiting and not knowing. Like not being able to speak with someone, like why is the wait being this long. That's really what's frustrating the most for me," she explained.
CPAs also say that they do have more access to the IRS, but in a situation where you are just wondering about your tax refund those accountants say they won't have much more luck finding out anything than you can.
Before you file your taxes, CPAs recommend filing electronically as opposed to by paper to potentially speed up the process.
