Wichita, KS (FOX Carolina) - Police in Wichita, KS have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing 20-year-old Chancelor Williams of Spartanburg, SC.
According to police, 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine was charged on Saturday July 27, with first degree murder, and three counts of aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of Williams and three other victims.
Police say at 2:05 a.m. officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex and when they arrived found Williams unresponsive in the parking lot, and he was later pronounced dead on scene.
Police say an investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out at a party being held at the apartment complex and McClaine exited a vehicle striking four victims.
Police say two of the three other victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and then released. The fourth victim, a 19-year-old female, remains hospitalized but police say she is expected to survive.
