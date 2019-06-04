(FOX Carolina) - A widening project along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties will cause lane closures beginning Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.
Officials say starting Tuesday evening the left lane of I-85 southbound will be closed beginning at the 83 mile marker and finish at the 81.5 mile marker in Spartanburg County.
On Wednesday June 5, the lane closure will start in the evening and will run from mile marker 98 to 97 along the southbound lanes once again in Cherokee County.
Anyone interested in the I-85 widening project can go here.
More news: Deputies: Administrator of Laurens Memorial Home charged with assault after incident at the facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.